Charles Joseph Chataignier Sr.

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Charles Joseph “Charlie” Chataignier Sr. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 116 Main St., with Fr. Jose Padinjarepeedika as celebrant of the Holy Mass. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery following the Mass of Christian Burial.
The family has requested that the visitation be conducted on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. until closing at 10 p.m. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Visitation will resume on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 8 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.
Charles Joseph “Charlie” Chataignier Sr., 85, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 10:40 p.m. at his residence.
Charles was born in Loreauville to the late Ozaire and Eula Landry Chataignier. He loved life and lived for his family and friends. He enjoyed going to church and spending time with his family. He will be remembered by many for the kind, loving and gentle person he was.
He is survived by his loving, and devoted, wife of 50 years, Elaine Bonin Chataignier; his daughters, Robin Bonin and husband Willis of St. Martinville and Beverly Blanchard and husband Charles of Loreauville; sons Charles J. Chataignier Jr. and wife Elizabeth of St. Martinville and Jeremy Chataignier and wife Jennifer of Loreauville; grandchildren Phillip and Angelle Bonin, Brittany Blanchard Russell and husband Andy, Brynn and Chaz Blanchard, and Andrea, Gabriele, Katelyn and Charlie Chataignier; great-grandchildren Lainey Russell and Elliana Oliva; and brother Gene Chataignier Sr.
Pallbearers will be Charles Chataignier Jr., Jeremy Chataignier, Willis Bonin, Charles Blanchard Jr., Phillip Bonin, Andy Russell and Matt Oliva.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Ozaire and Eula Landry Chataignier; sisters Marie Neuville, Grace Robicheaux, Rose Albert, Joyce Laviolette, Gertrude Crochet, Eula Mae Olivier and Beverly Chataignier; and brothers George Chataignier Sr., Julius Chataignier Sr., Wade Chataignier and J.O. Chataignier.
He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed by his love and kindness.
You may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhhome.org.
David Funeral Home of Loreauville, 118 Main St., 229-8228, is in charge of handling arrangements.