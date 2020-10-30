Funeral services will be held for Charles Jasper Hays, 89, at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday until time of service.
Mr. Hays was a native of Shoal Creek, Illinois, and resident of New Iberia. He passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Azalea Estates.
Mr. Hays was a veteran of the Army National Guard and retired from Exxon as a superintendent after 27 years of service. He enjoyed watching Nascar, college basketball, spending time with his family and camping with his wife.
He is survived by four sons, Thomas Hays and wife Madeline Darrell Hays and wife Janell, all of New Iberia, Dr. Ronald Hays and wife Karla of Alexandria and Phillip Hays Sr. and wife Terry of Salem, Illinois; one daughter, Jill Hays Fox and husband Tom of Fremont, Ohio; grandchildren Lindsay Robinson and Fredy, Andrew Hays, Theresa Ussery and Jeremy, Kevin Boutte, Ashley Hyde and Mike, Phillip Hays Jr. and Kim, Doug Hays and Candra, Bryan Fox and Katie and Beth Walter and Justin; great-grandchildren Taylor Robinson, Miley Robinson, Freddy Mac Robinson III, Victoria Bellino, Ben Ussery, Liam Ussery, Cody Hyde, Caleb Hyde, Brianne Hays, Kate Hays, Anya Beuhler, Emily Beuhler, Bristol Hays, Rilynn Hays, Kristopher Walter and Kinley Walter; two sisters, Nola Booher and husband Bub of St. Elmo, Illinois, and Katherine Booher of Salem, Illinois; and three brothers, Elwood Hays of Salem, Iillinois, Jerry Prosise and wife Missy of Hoopston, Illinois, and Paul Prosise and wife Sharon of Effingham, Illnois.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delila Donoho Hays; parents, Edgar Oscar Hays and Bertha Cruthis Hays; one grandchild, Ronald Hebert; one great-grandchild, Braden Bourque; and three brothers, Kerroll Hays, Murl Hays and Donald Hays.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Fox, Phillip Hays Jr., Doug Hays, Andrew Hays, Freddie Robinson II and Kevin Boutte. Tom Fox and Mike Hyde will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the staff at Azalea Estates, Mary Verret and all of his caregivers for taking such great care of Mr. Hays.
