Charles J. Young Jr.

Charles Joseph Young Jr., 58, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Crowley, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 26, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 12:30 p.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home Chapel, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Charles Jr. will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Sheryl Young, of Crowley; daughter Chloe Young of Atlanta, Georgia; sons-in-love D’Myrus Daniels of Metairie and Tyrin Daniels of Lafayette; grandsons-in-love; sisters Janet Bonvillian and Mrs. Martin (Patricia) King; brother Jermaine Willis (Tonya); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Charles Jr., was preceded in death by his parents.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of arrangements.
