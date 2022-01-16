Funeral services will be conducted for Charles J. Guidry Sr., 84, at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow at Beau Pre’ Memorial Park Mausoleum with Military Graveside Rites by the U. S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022, and a Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022.
A native of Louisa and a resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Guidry passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, in New Iberia.
Mr. Guidry served in the U. S. Marine Corps. He was a fabricator at J. & L Engineering in Jeanerette where he met his wife, Valette. He was also a diesel mechanic for various local companies around Jeanerette.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter, shrimp trawler and gardener and enjoyed growing his own fresh vegetables and working in his yard.
He is survived by his sons Bryan J. Guidry and his wife Lisa of Houston, Texas, Charles “Chuck” J. Guidry Jr. and his wife Lacey of Lydia and Wayne J. Guidry and his wife Melissa of Lafayette; his sister Sherry Prince of Lydia; his grandchildren Shari Scott and her husband Kyle of Youngsville, Daniel Guidry of New Iberia, Gregory Guidry of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Hollie Guidry of New Iberia, Camille Guidry of Houston, Texas and Jake Guidry of Lafayette; his great-grandchildren Jillian Scott, Kaylin Scott, Megan Scott and Aiden Scott all of Youngsville; and his godchildren Lynette Derouen of New Iberia and Hallie Guillotte of Loreauville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Valette Landry Guidry; his father Eugene J. Guidry; his mother Lenora Martin Guidry; his sister Loretta Guidroz; and his brothers-in-law Harold “Bubbie” Prince and Ronald Guidroz.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Guidry, Wayne Guidry, Gregory Guidry, Daniel Guidry, Jake Guidry, Aiden Scott and Kyle Scott.
Honorary pallbearer will be Charles “Chuck” Guidry Jr.