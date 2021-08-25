Charles Hebert

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Charles Kenneth Hebert Sr., 80, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre. Rev. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of Henry, Mr. Hebert passed away on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice in Lafayette.
Born on April 26, 1941, to the late Alvin and Lilly Mae LeBlanc Hebert, Charles was an only child. Better known as “Kenneth” to family and friends, he was a kind and loving man who enjoyed the simple life of country living. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman who was happiest when sitting in a deer stand in Mississippi or fishing at the camp in Toledo Bend. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and cherished every moment spent with family, especially his grandkids.
He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie Broussard Hebert; sons Charles “Chuck” Hebert Jr. (Jackie) and Craig Hebert (Wendy); and grandchildren Gage Hebert, Hannah Hebert, Riley Hebert, Blake Hebert and Barrett Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Hebert, Craig Hebert, Gage Hebert, Barrett Hebert, Kerney Hebert and Danny Babineaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sandy Guidry, Webster DuBois and Francis LeBlanc.