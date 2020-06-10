A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Charles Fuselier Sr., 73, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Fr. William Blanda, officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday at Saint Peter Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 11:31 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Charles Sr. was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. He was employed for Shell Oil Company over twenty years and retired from Louisiana Water Company as a Plant Operator.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Tamayer Savoy Fuselier of New Iberia; one son, Charles Fusilier (Angela) of New Iberia; three daughters, Samantha Fuselier of New Iberia, Jessica Fuselier of New Orleans and Whykenia Butler of New Iberia; two brothers, Percy Fuselier of New Iberia and Frank Fusilier Jr. of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Theresa Cleola Broussard (Dennis) of Morbihan and Yvonne Francois of New Iberia; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Fusilier Sr. and Theresa Mathilda Fusilier; two brothers, Sidney Fusilier and Montgomery Fusilier; and one grandchild.
Active Pallbearers are Charles Fusilier Jr., Dré Fusilier, Tyree Fusilier, Tyce Fusilier, Derrick Fusilier and Percy Fusilier.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dennis Akins, Douglas Fusilier, Dennis Broussard, Elmore Savoy, Morgan Savoy, Preston Savoy, Maclemore Savoy, Brownell Savoy Sr., Peyton Touchet and Avery Touchet.
Per CDC/local regulations, seating will be limited to only 50% capacity of the church and 6 feet social distancing.
Condolences may be expressed at fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.