Charles Edward Schwing

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Charles “Knobby” Edward Schwing, 62, who passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. William Blanda will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by Deacon Patrick Burke, will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Visitation will continue Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19:14
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Charles “Knobby” Edward Schwing was born on July 8, 1957, to the late Jules Blanchet Schwing and Marie Louise Landry Schwing. He was such a character, who loved to joke and make people laugh. He loved children’s music, especially “Puff the Magic Dragon” and “Working in the Coal Mine.” “Knobby” would always remember your birthday.
He is survived by his brothers Edmond “Beaver” (Deborah) Schwing of New Iberia and John E. Schwing III of Lafayette; sister Susan Schwing of Lafayette; sister-in-law Barbara Schwing of New Iberia; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Marie “Cissy” Louise Schwing; and brothers John E. Schwing and Jules A. “Tony” Schwing.
Pallbearers will be Armond Schwing, Jules B. “Chet” Schwing, Aaron Schwing, Austin Schwing, John Camille Quoyeser, Jared Schwing Quoyeser and Justin James Schwing.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Arc of Acadiana and to his caregivers, Val Hypolite and Sonja Francis.
