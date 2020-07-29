A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Charles E. Porter, 65, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church with Deacon Steve Rogers, officiating.
He will be entombed in the Mausoleum of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday at Fletcher Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of St. Martinville and resident of Olivier, he passed at 7:18 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church in Olivier, in the St. Edward/St. Jude Catholic Church Parish.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Roada Boutte of Olivier; two daughters, Monika Porter (Darlene) and Charlie Kately (Selby) of St. Martinville; one son, Dexter Porter of St. Martinville; two sisters, Mary Judy Leon (Wallace) of Memphis, Tennessee and Patricia Porter of St. Martinville; three brothers, Carl Porter of St. Martinville Daniel Porter of Baytown and Brian Porter of St. Martinville; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Leola Francis Porter; and two brothers, Ray Allen Porter and Mark Richard Porter.
Active Pallbearers will be members of the immediate family and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.