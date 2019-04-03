Charles E. Castaing

Charles Edward Castaing, age 87, died at home in New Iberia on March 31, 2019.
He was a native of Flora and reared in New Orleans. He was a longtime resident of New Iberia.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Hearne Castaing; his son André Charles Castaing of Baton Rouge; and his son Kevin Charles Castaing (Linda) of Pasadena, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Joseph and Ollie Carney Castaing; his sister Jewel Castaing Wester; and his son-in-law Michael Wesley Magursky.
He was a graduate of Northwestern State University.
He served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant during the Korean Conflict, with most of his service in Korea.
He was a CPA and partner in the firm of Castaing, Hussey & Lolan. His hobby of many decades was building and flying radio controlled model airplanes. He was a founder and member of the Cajun R/C Club.
Visitation will be at Acadian Funeral Home on Wednesday April 3, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a Memorial Service to follow.
