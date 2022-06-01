Charles David LeBlanc, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the age of 83.
A Mass of Christian burial celebrating Charles’ life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate. Charles will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in Delcambre on Thursday, with a Rosary at 1:30 p.m.
Charles was born on March 3, 1939, in Delcambre to the late Raleigh and Yvonne Landry LeBlanc and was one of three children to that union.
He was employed as a driller at the Diamond Crystal Salt Mine for more than 15 years. He loved being out on the water, especially trawling with his sons and their friends. An avid football fan, he held a special interest in the Saints and LSU and was looking forward to the upcoming season and also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing.
His strong faith in God and his love for his family will continue to provide them the courage and strength they will need in the upcoming days.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 61 years Goldie Boudreaux LeBlanc; one daughter, Alexis LeBlanc Couvillon; two sons, Gordon Scott LeBlanc and wife Stephanie Darce LeBlanc and Clint David LeBlanc; five grandchildren, Nicholas Patrick Couvillon, Dr. Joshua Charles Couvillon and wife Alicia “Cissy” Toth Couvillon, Benit Dupuis, Kourtney Shea LeBlanc Pigron and husband Jimmie Pigron and Darce Golden LeBlanc; one great-grandchild, Preston Joseph Pigron; and one sister, Mary Anne LeBlanc Baudoin and husband Burt Baudoin.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine LeBlanc LeBlanc.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Clint David LeBlanc, Gordon Scott LeBlanc, Nicholas Patrick Couvillon, Dr. Joshua Charles Couvillon, Todd Boudreaux and Joseph Segura.