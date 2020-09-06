LYDIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Lydia, for Charles David Hotard, 72, who passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in the St. Nicholas Cemetery in Patoutville with Military Honors by the Iberia Honor Guard.
Rev. Randy Courville will be the Celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
A native of Weeks Island, Mr. Hotard was born on October 31, 1947, to the late Stoney and Constance Broussard Hotard, and proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a pumper operator supervisor for Exxon, and was a member of the Order of the Creole Gourmet Club. Mr. Hotard enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise (Edwin) Trahan of Patterson; sons, Kevin (Nancy) Hotard of New Iberia, and Corey Hotard of New Iberia; brothers, Stoney (Delores) Hotard Jr. of New Iberia and Ted (Lynne) Hotard of New Iberia; sister, Sally (Alfred Trautman Sr) Trautman of Lydia; and grandsons, Spec. Caleb (Christina) Trahan, Spec. Kohl Trahan, Saul Trahan, Ashton Trahan, Noah Hotard, Gabriel Hotard and Evan Hotard.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary VanCampen.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, and Mr. Hotard’s caregivers, Arlean Maturin and Wendy Pete.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, LA 70503, VFW New Iberia Post 1982, P.O. Box 10623, New Iberia, LA 70562, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.
