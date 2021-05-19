Mr. Charles Brandon Herring, a former resident of New Iberia, passed away on May 7, 2021 at his current residence in Bogalusa.
Mr. Herring is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Herring of Bogalusa; one son, Charles Alexander Herring of New Iberia; one daughter, Kennedy Robin Herring of New Iberia; girlfriend Sheila Robicheaux; brothers Charles P. Herring of Washington, Darren Hill of Bogalusa, and Paul Guidry and Chris Guidry, both of New Iberia; and a sister, Melissa Hill of Delcambre.
Mr. Herring was preceded in death by his father Charles Ray Herring.
Graveside services will be held at the V.A. Plot at Ponemah Cemetery Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Military and graveside rights will be presented by Magic City Post 24.