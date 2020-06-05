ST. MARTINVILLE — A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Charles Bazile Sr., 82, at noon on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at House of Love Ministry with Rev. Oscar Gray Jr., Pastor, officiating.
He will await the resurrection at House of Love Cemetery.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the church 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of St. Martinville, he passed at 9:52 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Iberia Extended Care Hospital.
Accepting Christ as his Savior, Bro. Charles was a member of House of Love Ministry in St. Martinville, where he served as Head Deacon and held various positions in the church. In his educational realm, he graduated from Adam Carlson High School and furthered his education becoming a 1963 Graduate of Southern University in Baton Rouge and a proud Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. His successful educational endeavor allowed him to become an Educator in Saint Martin Parish for forty years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Charles Bazile Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Dwanne Riley of Atlanta, Georgia, and Zena Noel (Arthur) of Pendergrass, Georgia; three brothers, Joseph Bazile of Los Angeles, California, Samuel Bazile (Laura Belle) of New Orleans and Michael Bazile (Amelia) of New Iberia; two sisters, Georgie Gaines of New Orleans and Eula Mae Bazile of Richmond, Virginia; five grandchildren, Chevalier Riley, De’Tyra Riley, Bethany Noel, Raphael Noel and Xavier Noel; three great-grandchildren, Amari Riley, Amaya Riley and Rilen Noel; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Willis Bazile; his parents, Samuel Bazile and Enola Charles Bazile; five sisters, Eldora Basile, Josephine Bazile, Agnes Littleton, Delores Bazile and Rita Bazile; and one brother Willfred Basile.
Active Pallbearers are Bro. Andrew Menard, Bro. Donovan Chevalier, Bro. Alfred Clement and Bro. Donald Burns.
Per CDC/local regulations, seating will be limited to only 50% capacity of the church.
The family requests all attendees to wear a mask and temperature checks will be done before a person can enter the church.
Pastor Oscar Gray is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Bro. Charles Bazile Sr. Funeral Service can be viewed on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at noon Central Time (US and Canada).
Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85176786108, Meeting ID: 851 7678 6108
One tap mobile:
+13017158592,,85176786108# US (Germantown)
+13126266799,,85176786108# US (Chicago)
Dial by your location
+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
Meeting ID: 851 7678 6108
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kmcflwvyF
Condolences may be expresses at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.