Charlene Marie Angers, 75, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Lafayette. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Charlene Marie Angers was born on November 27, 1946, in New Iberia and she was a resident of Lafayette. She made her departure from earth surrounded by her family and an incredible staff at LGMC.
Charlene had a smile that would light up a room and knew no strangers. She had an incredible capacity to live life to the fullest and loved a good party. She would get so much joy from cooking meals for her children and grandchildren.
But Charlene’s true gift was her ability to forgive and not hold a grudge. She worked hard and loved hard especially her family and her beloved pets Ida and Paula.
Charlene is survived by children George Hitter II (Denise), Michelle Hitter, Heidi Hitter, Kimberly Pierce and Ryan Pierce; her grandchildren Sunni Paige Baudean (Tyler), Morgan Taylor Mayberry, Brett Micah Mayberry, Joshua Blake Bourque (Iveth), Lacey Renee Torregano (Ron), Geordie Michael Hitter and Tyler Patterson; her five great-grandchildren; as well as her siblings Joey Angers (Julie), Jim Angers (Sally) and Bunny Angers (Becky).
She was preceded in death by her parents Marguerite M. Angers and Leonard J. Angers II.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made in honor of “Charlene Anderson” to the local Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
The family would like to thank the team at Bravo Physical Therapy and her “girls” in the physical therapy and occupational therapy department of LGMC.
Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, 337-740-3123, is in charge of the cremation arrangements.