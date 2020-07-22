ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Church in Coteau Holmes for Charlene Broussard, 47, who passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.
Interment will follow at St. Elizabeth in Coteau Holmes.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from noon until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Charlene enjoyed dancing, fishing, traveling, going to the beach and caring for people. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile that would light up a room when she entered and was known as the life of the party. Charlene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Chad Broussard of St. Martinville; father, Sidney Berard; mother, Gene Berard; brothers Armond (Leilani) Berard and Brian (Amy) Berard; sister Nichole (Nicholas) Riley; brothers-in-law Stacy (Angel) Broussard and Brock Broussard; sisters-in-law Carlene (Kenneth) Girouard and Tina (Phillip) Brouillette; mother and father-in-law John and Patsy Broussard; nephews Brent Berard, Drew Berard, Cole Riley, John (Leah) Girouard, Jason (Courtney) Girouard, Eric Girouard, Cullen and Peyton Broussard; three nieces, Jamie (Marcus) Quinn, Caitlyn Broussard and Brandy Brouillette; a host of great nieces and nephews; and a special aunt, Elaine Gardemal of Coteau Holmes.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Armond and Lydia Bonin Lavergne; paternal grandparents, Savie and Amiee Bellot Berard; and two uncles, Lawrence Lavergne and Jerry Berard.
Pallbearers will be Armond Berard, Brian Berard, Nicolas Riley, Stacy Broussard, Brock Broussard, John Girouard and Jason Girouard
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.
