Memorial services will be held at a later date for Mrs. Charlene Broussard King, 82, of Ocean Springs, Mississippi (formerly of Jeanerette).
She died on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at The Claiborne in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Inurnment will be in St. John Evangeline Mausoleum.
Mrs. King was a member of St. Alphonsys Catholic Church in Ocean Springs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby King, and her parents, Sanders “Buck” and Edvidge “Nan” Broussard.
She is survived by one son, Micah King of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; two daughters, Kimberly Miller (Mark) of Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Charynne King Fugitt (Wendell) of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; one sister, Sandra Guillotte (Richard) of Loreauville; three grandchildren, Chelsea King, Jansen King, and Victoria Miller.
Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.