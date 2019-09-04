Funeral services are pending for Chaquita Lumpkin, 37, a resident of Franklin who died at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Franklin.
The Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Chaquita Lumpkin, 37, a resident of Franklin who died at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Franklin.
The Jones Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.