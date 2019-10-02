Funeral services are pending for Chantel Briscoe, 42, a resident of New Iberia who died at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Chantel Briscoe, 42, a resident of New Iberia who died at 5:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence.
The Jones Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.