Chantel Annette Briscoe, 42, a resident and native of New Iberia, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 5:05 p.m. at her residence.
Visitation will be observed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center Street in New Iberia, from 8 a.m. until funeral services beginning at 11 a.m., with Reverend Allen R. Randle serving as the Eulogist.
Burial will follow funeral services with full military honors in the Franklin Cemetery.
Those who remain are crushed and deeply broken by the loss of Chantel. Nevertheless; she will live on forever in the hearts of her mother, Essie M.B. Wells of New Iberia; her beloved and devoted son, Trae’lan Briscoe of New Iberia; her beloved and special sister, Tamara B. Jones (Jacen) of New Iberia; two god-appointed brothers, Leslie L. Wells Jr. (Shavonda) of Lafayette and Loren Wells of Franklin; one god-appointed sister, LaShawn Druilhet (Chad) of Franklin; two uncles, Michael Briscoe (Mary Ann) of Thibodeaux and Richard E. Briscoe (Donna) of Morgan City; two aunts, Neoami Briscoe of Dallas, Texas, and Donna Short (Randolph) of Franklin; and two god-appointed uncles, Joseph Ina Jr. and Raymond Ina Sr. (Sedonia), both of Franklin.
Memories of love and laughter will forever be shared by her niece and godchild Tasia; her niece Tamia; and her nephews Tyran and Tyson. Chantel also shared a rare and special relationship with her cousins Donovan, Michael Jr., Jalen, Richelle and Mercede. They will all share the bittersweet memories of love and that special bond that can only be created by those of us who are family.
There is yet another group of special people who Chantel came to know as a ‘family’ and we are so thankful that they too understand and are sharing in our loss and pain … namely the GriefShare Ministry group at the New Iberia Church of Christ. We thank God for their role in her life following the loss of her god-appointed daddy. Others who will share in our pain are the family members of her biological father, whom she had just begun to develop relationships with during recent years. In addition, there are countless other relatives and friends who will all share in the loss of this beautiful soul who was named Chantel Annette Briscoe. And finally, the chain in the Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church family has once again been broken and we know that her beloved brothers and sisters in Christ are among those who will surely miss her presence.
Chantel was preceded in death by her baby son Darrien Anderson Jr.; her beloved god-appointed daddy Leslie L. Wells Sr.; her biological dad Tellis Matthews Sr.; her maternal grandparents Essix and Mercedes Briscoe; her uncle John Briscoe and one special cousin, Krystal Shantel Briscoe.
