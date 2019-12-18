Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. for Chad James Broussard, 44, at the LA Louisiane Banquet Hall, 5509 Hwy 14 in New Iberia. Pastor Chris Jeffis will officiate the service.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.
Chad was a loving son, brother, uncle and a friend to all who knew him. Chad never met a stranger as he was very outgoing. He loved to DJ, which he did at Pancho Villa for many years and also he was a DJ at Journey’s Sports Bar in New Iberia. He was an active APA Pool Player since 1996. Chad loved playing bourre, dancing, boxing and barbecuing. If you ate his BBQ, you knew it was off the chain.
He is survived by his father, Russell J. Broussard Sr. and wife, Denice; three brothers, his twin brother Brad Broussard and wife, Kisha, Rusty Broussard and wife Erin and Russell Broussard Jr.; grandmother, Doris Theriot; nieces Brooke Slone and husband, Brandon and Talia Katrones; nephews Tyler Broussard and wife, Kristen, Kyler, Noah, Cruz and Dreyvon Broussard; great-nieces and nephews, Broker and Brixtyn Slone, Rustin, Kaicyn, Jaxon, Khyleigh, Hadley and Whitley Broussard; uncles Ronald Broussard Sr. and wife, Dianne and Johnny Johnson and wife Nancy; cousin Ronald Broussard Jr.; great-aunts and uncle, Rita Quibodeaux, Rose Mary Molbert, Laura Latiolais and Betty Trahan and husband, Jimmy; godmother Jai Jai Onellion; good friends Robert (Bobby) Feller, Steven (Tookie) Babineaux, Nelson Badeaux and Mike Jones.
Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Self Broussard; maternal grandparents, Claude and Dean Jones Self; paternal grandparents, Inez and Billeus Broussard.
