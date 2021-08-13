Celia Camacho

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Celia Trevino Camacho, 95, who passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Mandeville.
Msgr. J. Robert Romero will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
A Rosary, led by the Nativity of Our Lady Rosary Group, will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Mrs. Camacho was born on March 24, 1926, in Gonzales, Texas, to the late Lee and Margaret Castillo Trevino, and was a longtime resident of New Iberia. A wonderful mother of 15, she took exceptionally great care of her family. Mrs. Camacho enjoyed cooking and gardening.
She is survived by her seven daughters, Gloria Bourque (Terry) of New Iberia, Juanita Escuriex (Gervais) of Branch, Celia Patout (David) of New Iberia, Rebecca Vercher (Claude “Mike”) of Madisonville, Anna Broussard (William) of New Iberia, Elizabeth Romero (Rusty) of New Iberia and Lacie Russo (Seth) of New Iberia; three sons, Lupe Camacho (Polly) of New Iberia, Mike Camacho (Lisa) of Youngsville and Daniel Camacho of New Iberia; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Camacho; sons Paul Camacho, Leeroy Camacho, Eugene (Sallie) Camacho, Andrew Camacho and Christopher Camacho; 10 siblings; and two grandsons Sean Ricks and Scotty Bourque.
Pallbearers will be Danny Camacho, Corey Camacho, Tasha Camacho, Meghan Vercher, Steven Camacho, Jonathan Crochet and David Patout.
Honorary pallbearers include Paul Camacho, Justin Camacho, Todd Camacho and Kateri Camacho.