Celeste Regard St. Paul

A private funeral service will be held for Celeste Catherine Regard St. Paul, on April 10, 2021. She passed away at her home in Covington on March 17, 2021.
Tess, whose great passion for life, love of family and friends, sharp wit and generosity of spirit will be deeply mourned and will forever live in our hearts.
She was a loving wife, adored her children and absolutely reveled in their company. She always marched to the tune of her own beautiful drum and that was her charm.
Tess grew up in New Iberia and graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy. She attended the University of Kentucky at Lexington and later graduated from the New Orleans Charity Hospital School of Radiologic Technology. She remained at Charity Hospital in the CAT scan department for many years. Later in life she became a nurse and practiced nursing until she became ill.
Celeste is survived by her husband of 30 years, Joseph Patrick St. Paul; a son, John Patrick; daughters Julie Ann and Madelaine Elizabeth; her parents, Joseph Thaddeus and Julie Bernard Regard; brothers Joseph Thaddeus and wife Sharon, Emil Paul and wife Tina and William Lane and wife Jennifer; and also left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews who adored “Aunt Tess.” We must not forget sweet Jo-Jo, the dog she swore she would never have.