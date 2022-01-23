Graveside services will be conducted for Cecilia Esma Ackal, 80, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Holy Family Mausoleum. She passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in a Lafayette hospital.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at David Funeral Home in New Iberia on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, and a Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A resident of New Iberia for most of her life, graduate of Mount Carmel Academy 1959, Cecilia was well known for her desire to joyfully help others in need. As a young lady she worked at Dauterive Hospital as a nurses aide before becoming an LPN. She later managed three institutions which taught the training necessary for persons to become certified nursing assistants. In the course of her career she worked in the oilfield in clerical assistant roles and purchasing.
She also owned and operated an employment service. In later years served as a hostess for David’s funeral home. She knew the value of hard work and was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get in the middle of the toughest situations.
Our belief and hope is when she saw the face of Jesus, she saw a love that she never could have imagined. We believe that in this moment all of her worry, anxiety, suffering and fears just melted away as he embraced her and welcomed her into a loving and peaceful existence that is the beatific vision with him. We believe, hope, trust and pray that she is knowing an existence with God that we all hope to know.
Thank you again to all who have come to her aid over the decades and I hope you find some consolation in the knowledge that you did your best for her and now her suffering, which was multifaceted and great, is now over. She will be sadly missed by those who know and love her. May she know peace.
She is survived by her son Patrick Broussard of Baton Rouge; her brother Louis M. Ackal Sr. of New Iberia; her sister Laurice Ackal Colletti of Atlanta, Georgia; her grandchildren Alissa Broussard Gaudet of Thibodeaux and Stuart M. Broussard of Los Angeles, California; her great-grandchildren Anna Gaudet and Ellie Gaudet both of New Iberia; her nephews Timothy Ackal, Louis Michael Ackal Jr. both of New Iberia and Jeremy Ackal of Parachute, Colorado; her nieces Cherice Colletti Higginbotham of Atlanta, Georgia, Catherine Colletti Broussard of Lafayette and Jennifer Ackal of New Iberia; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Louis G. Ackal; her mother Elenora Haik Ackal; her brother Stephen “Stevie” Ackal; and her great-nephew Tyler Colletti.
Serving as pallbearers will be Timothy Ackal, Louis Michael Ackal Jr., Seth Ackal, Brayden Ackal, Franklyn Hockless and Ethan Broussard.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.