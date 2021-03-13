A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Cecilia Courville Bourque Broussard, 99, who peacefully passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at Evangeline Oaks Nursing Home in Carencro.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Lafayette.
The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette, will be the celebrant of the funeral mass.
She is survived by her two sons Ted (Marian) Bourque of Lafayette and Danny (Bridget) Bourque of Scott; grandchildren Jennifer Bourque, Andi Rae Bourque (Trudie), Renee (Shawn) Boyd, Kristi (Kraig) Comeaux and Adam Bourque; and seven great-grandchildren, Allie Foster, Alexandria Bourque, Lillian Comeaux, Ellie Bourque, Haven Engelkes, Haelyn Vernier, Rylan Boyd and Laney Comeaux. She is also survived by stepchildren from her second husband, Clarence Broussard Jr.’s daughters Helen B. Arceneaux and Sylvia (Billy) Pete; and step-grandchildren Merlin (Donna) Comeaux Jr., Cindy (Kim) Boutte, Claire (Ray) Jolet, Perry (Rachel) Comeaux, Glenn (Jenny) Comeaux, Dale Comeaux, Pam Comeaux, Steven (Darla) Comeaux, Jason Comeaux, Shane Comeaux, Debbie Burke, Brad (Suzie) Ridge, Eddie (Carolyn) Ridge, Mark (Tonya) Ridge, Laurie Migues, Lisa (Frank) Kelly and Bobby Broussard; and 40 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claynes Bourque; her second husband, Clarence Broussard; her parents, Leonard and Belize Courville; her sister, Cecile Courville Cormier Hebert; and her brother, Stanley Courville.
Visitation will be observed at Martin and Castille Funeral Home (Downtown) on Monday, March 15, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral. A Rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be: Ted Bourque, Danny Bourque, Kraig Comeaux, Errol Cormier, Brad Ridge and Billy Pete.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the family to the nurses, staff, doctors and especially to her roommate Jackie Talley at Evangeline Oaks Nursing Home in Carencro, for their kindness and compassion during her stay.
View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-Downtown, 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 234-2311.