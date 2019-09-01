Cecile Halphen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia for Cecile Olivier Halphen, 86, who passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in New Iberia.
Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the Celebrant, and Rev. Keith Landry will Con-Celebrate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Monday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m.
A resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Halphen was born on February 6, 1933 in Loreauville to the late W.L. and Martha Braquet Olivier. She was a bookkeeper for Voorhies Supply for many years and was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia. Mrs. Halphen loved children, and she enjoyed sewing, cooking, and cross stitching.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Halphen Hargrave and husband Mark of Youngsville; son, Robert P. Halphen Jr. and wife Christine of New Iberia; granddaughter, Laura Hargrave Hogan and husband Michael of Youngsville; great grandchildren, Aria Hogan, Luke Hogan, and James Hogan; sisters, Rosa Maynard and husband Bill of New Iberia, Mary Christiansen of Colorado, and Nettie Chauvin and husband Danny of Baton Rouge; brothers, Louis Olivier of New Iberia, and George Olivier of New Iberia.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. Halphen Sr.; sisters, Jeanne Romero, Sadie Fremin, Maria Hebert; and a brother, W.L. “Linus” Olivier Jr.
