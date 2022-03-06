Cecil Eddy Fomby

Funeral services will be held at a later date for Cecil Eddy Fomby, 63, who passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Iberia Manor North.

A native of Texarkana, Texas, and resident of New Iberia, Cecil was born on June 2,1958, to R.D. and Alice Sue Haynes Fomby.

Cecil loved all forms of music, motor cross racing, hunting, fishing and most of all he enjoyed life.

He is survived by his daughter Haley Livingston (Martin) of Youngsville; his mother Alice Sue Haynes Fomby; and a sister Sharon K. Walraven (Rusty) of Texarkana, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father R.D. Fomby.

The family would like to thank the staff of Iberia Manor North Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for their care and support.

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.

