Funeral services will be conducted for Cecil Dugas Armentor, 97, at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Holy Family Mausoleum with Father Keith Landry officiating. A Rosary will be prayed at the graveside. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Cecil Dugas Armentor passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Azalea Estates Assisted Living.
Cecil D. Armentor loved spending time with her children and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being a homemaker, dancing, sewing and crafting. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in New Iberia and a member of Beta Sigma Phi.
When her husband, Roy, was away with the US Army she had taken a job working as a telephone operator with Southern Bell Telephone Company. When Roy returned from the Army, they opened Armentor Service Center, where she managed the company alongside Roy.
Cecil is survived by her children Dave Armentor (Julie) and Joey Armentor (Dianne) both of New Iberia; grandchildren Candace Frioux (Brent), Andrew Comeaux (Nicole), Jennifer Colman (Ryan), Davie Armentor (Rachel) and Laci LaBry (Stephen); great-grandchildren Blake, Ryan Patrick II, Hudson, Andee, Lane, Adele and Adah; one sibling J.D. Dugas (Caroline); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy A. Armentor; her daughter Andrea Comeaux; and her parents Jules and Alzire D. Dugas.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Blake Comeaux, Ryan Patrick Coleman, Hudson Comeaux, Lane LaBry, Davie Armentor and Andrew Comeaux.
The family would like to thank the staff of Azalea Estates Assisted Living for being such wonderful companions to Ms. Cecil Armentor.