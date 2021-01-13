ABBEVILLE — Cecil Daniel Norman, 88, died Monday, January 11, 2021, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Landry Norman; children Theresa Norman Elshire, Janet Norman Kahla, Keith Norman, Lena Norman Blackstock, Sandra Richard Albert, Joe Richard, Lisa Vaughan, Gina Vaughan and Natasha Vaughan LeBlanc; fourteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and siblings Laura Norman and Hubert Norman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Norman and Loda Doucet Norman; daughter Cynthia Norman; grandchildren Kathryn Spivey, Matthew Primeaux, Tance Domingue and Christian Richard; and brothers Alvin Norman, Charles Norman Sr. and Harold Norman.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, 893-4661.