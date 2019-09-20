Cecelia Boloney Dugas

A Celebration of Life for Cecelia Faye Boloney Dugas, 60, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St. in New Iberia, Rev. Allen Randle Sr. Pastor. Minister Trent Davis will officiate the services.
Entombment will follow in St. Edward Catholic Church Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin 8 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of services.
Faye, as she was affectionately called, was born on Sunday, January 4, 1959, to the union of the late Edmond Boloney and Melba Simpson Boloney in Lafayette. She attended the schools of Iberia Parish. She was baptized into the Catholic faith at an early age at St. Edward Catholic Church.
Faye suddenly transitioned from this earthly life on Sunday, September 8, 2019, here in New Iberia, where she has been a lifelong resident.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a sister Rose Marie Francis.
Even though Cecelia Faye is no longer with us, her spirit will always watch over her three children, Triscette (Henry Willis) Boloney, Corey Boloney and Tommie Boloney, all of New Iberia; her four siblings, Carolyn Lively, Maxine Moses and Joseph Boloney, all of New Iberia and Marcella Boloney of Lafayette; her six grandchildren, Latressa Boloney, Al’Vontre Boloney, Ja’Tavian Willis, Trevor Conner and Korriana Boloney, all of New Iberia and Chloe Boloney of Lafayette; and a great-granddaughter, Jo’Brylin Boloney of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Faye’s infectious personality will always radiate within our hearts.
“Till we meet again, Faye Boloney the one and only.”
Professional services are entrusted to Carney Funeral Home, Lafayette, LA.