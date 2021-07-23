Cathy Dore’

BREAUX BRIDGE — Private services will be held for Cathy L. Dore’, 70, born in Dallas, Texas, and a former resident of New Iberia and current resident of Breaux Bridge, who passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Martin Hospital with her immediate family near her bedside.
Cathy was a very loving person to everyone. Her family was everything to her. She adored her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and sisters dearly. Cathy enjoyed gardening, decorating, sewing, playing bingo and cooking for her family. Before her health declined, her employment consisted of mostly banking and private duty sitting for the elderly. Cathy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated daughters Andrea Hayes and husband Jason and Michelle Dore’ Romero and husband Robert; grandchildren Lauren E. Hayes, Brandt M. Sandridge, Alyssa V. Romero and Kelsie A. Romero; sisters Charlotte Moree and husband Mike and Cheryl Moorman and husband Charles, all of Texas; niece and nephews Bryan Moree and wife Christine, Melissa Knutson and husband Nick and Matthew Moorman and wife Julie; and great-nieces and nephews Jackson and Taylor Moree and Hadley, Kase and Stella Knutson, all of Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles L. Leach; mother, Jo V. Leach; and former husband, Glenn P. Dore’.
The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Agnes HealthCare, particularly Deanna, Sue, Patsy, Angel, Heather and Beth for the assistance they gave to Cathy and her family. Also, to Dr. Warren Degatur, Dr. Ben Degatur, Wendy Fuselier and staff and St. Martin Hospital ER Department for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Iberia Mental Health Initiative or any other mental health organization of your choice. The family is comforted by the fact that she is no longer suffering and is finally at peace with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and all of her loved ones who have gone before her.
Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, LA 70517, 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.