Catherine Simon Joseph

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Catherine S. Joseph, 79, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Saint Edward Catholic Church located at 175 Ambassador Lemelle Drive, in New Iberia. Father Thomas Vu, celebrant.
Interment will follow at Mt. Zion No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. until time of service at Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, located at 711 S. Corinne Street, in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m.
A native of Loreauville and a resident of New Iberia, Catherine was granted her angel wings on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center. Her final hours were spent surrounded by family and friends, whom Catherine had touched in some small way throughout her very memorable life.
She was the loving and devoted mother of five sons, Walter Guillory of Lafayette, Luis Guillory of Rowlett, Texas, Gerard Guillory of Jackson, Mississippi, Tracy Guillory of Atlanta, Georgia, and William Guillory of New Iberia; two daughters, Barbara Bienemy of Atlanta, Georgia, and Beverly A. Guillory of Mesquite, Texas; one sister, Clothilde Williams of Maryland; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Joseph; parents, Adam Simon and Emily John Simon; her brother Arthur Simon; and two sisters, Theresa Simon and Rita Louis.
Serving as active Pallbearers are Gerard Guillory, Christopher Simon, O’Neil Guillory, John Louis, James Louis and Brandon Simon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Walter Guillory, Luis Guillory, Tracy Guillory, William Guillory, Forrest Antoine, Robert Conner Sr., Keith Simon, Clarence Moore Jr., Mark Louis, Everette Castillo, Eric Bienemy and Darrell Williams-Guillory.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
