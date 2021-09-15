JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Catherine Landry Bonin on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert as celebrant. Interment will be at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
The family requested visitation on Thursday, September 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette.
Catherine Landry Bonin passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 12:15 p.m. at The Carpenter House in Lafayette with her family beside her.
Catherine L. Bonin, 72, was born on March 18, 1949, in Jeanerette to Francis and Inez Brown Landry.
Being an educator was Catherine’s passion. She loved teaching Pre-K students and seeing the students grow in knowledge.
She loved her family and the best part was spoiling her grandchildren. Besides spoiling her grandsons, she loved reading, watching Hallmark movies and listening to worship and classical music.
She is survived by her two sons, Jude Bonin (Patti) of Jeanerette and Jason Bonin of New Iberia; sister Leah Landry Bonin (Ulysse) of New Iberia; and grandchildren Tyler Bonin (Tori), Taylor Bonin (Lia) and Garrett Bonin (Katie).
Serving as pallbearers will be Jude Bonin, Jason Bonin, Tyler Bonin, Taylor Bonin and Garrett Bonin.
David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St., Jeanerette, 276-5151, is in charge of the arrangements
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
