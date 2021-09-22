JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Cassie M. Landry on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 9 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Burial will follow at Beau Pre’ Mausoleum.
Cassie Landry was born on July 30, 1968, in New Iberia to Kerry and Charlotte Hebert Landry.
Cassie passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia.
Cassie loved her family dearly. She enjoyed writing, listening to music by Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, George Jones and Tammy Wynette. She also enjoyed watching movies, especially the scary movies but she loves “Annie.” Her favorite night out would be going to the casino and enjoying her favorite meal of hamburger steak and Dr. Pepper.
Cassie is survived by her siblings Paige Landry (Jeff) of Jeanerette, Mandy Clement (Jarrod) of Jeanerette and Slade Landry (Ashley) of Broussard; nieces Kerri Comeaux, Halle Comeaux, Lauren Dugas (Alex) and Addi Landry; great-nieces and nephew Ella, Amelia and Cam Dugas; and three step-siblings, Colleen Phillips (Brandon), Monique Guillotte and Deidra Guillotte.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Kerry and Charlotte Hebert Landry; maternal grandparents, Elwood Hebert/T-Paul and Dolly Landry; paternal grandparents, E.G. and Kathleen Landry; and stepmom Audrey Landry.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the August 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.