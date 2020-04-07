A memorial service for Mr. Cassie Beaufort will be held at a later date. He passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 9:45 a.m. in Lafayette.
A resident of New Iberia, born to Edmond Cox and Cora Lee McHoney on August 12, 1925, in Jacksonbaro, South Carolina.
He was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and enjoyed his ministry as an elder.
He enjoyed hobbies of playing cards, fishing, driving and family gatherings.
He leaves behind to carry on his legacy; son Bradd Beaufort; daughter Tammy Beaufort; and host of family and friends throughout the country and Nassau Bahamas.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Tanzie Beaufort; son Cassie Beaufort; and daughter Lynda Beaufort Cormier.
