A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for Casey John-James Carret, age 22, on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Acadian Funeral Home in New Iberia. A private ceremony will be held for family at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a public ceremony from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. In honor of his 23rd birthday that day, a special service will be held at 6 p.m.
Interment will be held at a later date for family and close friends at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Casey was born on Thursday, August 8, 1996, at 5:23 p.m., in Lafayette, to Brandy Carret and Brock Menard. He passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, in Oregon City, Oregon, at 2:26 p.m. Casey grew up in New Iberia, where he was a happy child who felt so much love for everyone. He was a 2015 graduate of New Iberia Senior High and was employed by Harbor Photography Company as a sports photographer for the last three to four years. He really enjoyed skateboarding, hiking, video games, watching his favorite animé, traveling to see the scenery America has to offer and loved hanging out with family and friends. He had a passion for music of all genres and dreamed of writing music one day as well as traveling the world over. Casey was always known as a kind hearted free spirit who made everyone around him laugh. Everyone who met him made a friend for life.
Casey is survived by his mother, Brandy Carret Richard and her partner, Benjamin Blackburn; his father, Brent Richard; his biological father, Brock Menard; his sister Camryn Richard and her partner, Jacob Borres; two brothers, Jerin Menard and Jude Richard; maternal grandparents Isadore and Maryann Carret Jr., and Sharon Dautreuil and Richard Howell; paternal grandparents Wayne and Melanie Richard, Carson Menard, Debra Touchet and Karen Menard; maternal great-grandparents, Geraldine Dautreuil and Marie Hollier; paternal great-grandparent, Betty Touchet; two aunts, Rachael Howell and Rachél Genest; five uncles, Isadore “Izzy” Carret III, Richard Howell II, Jerid Menard, Justin Menard and Ryan Richard; his godparents, Franny Bobbit and Jerid Menard; girlfriend Sarah Boyer; special lifelong friends close to his heart, Jacob, Emylie and Rachel Baker, JT Gibson, Jake Eskind, Zac Dupre, Jaylynn Lane, Ivy Lancon, Hunter Aucoin, Gage Borel, Kyle Landry and Gage Dupuis; as well as numerous aunts, great-aunts, uncles and great-uncles, cousins, stepbrothers, extended family and countless friends.
Casey is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Calvin Dautreuil and Isadore and Bonnie Carret Sr.; and paternal grandparents Nolan and Lucy Menard, Raymond “Pop” Touchet, Louis V. Delcambre, Evelyn Moity White and Bill and Eola Richard.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made in his name/honor, which will be applied to a scholarship fund for a musical endowment being created. Instructions will be at the Celebration Of Life Ceremony or you may contact his mother.
To view guestbook go to www.acadianfuneralhome.net.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements, 802 Weldon St., 364-6162.