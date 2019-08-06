Funeral services are pending for Casey Carret, 22, of New Iberia, who died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Providence Medical Center in Oregon City, Oregon.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
Funeral services are pending for Casey Carret, 22, of New Iberia, who died on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Providence Medical Center in Oregon City, Oregon.
Acadian Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.