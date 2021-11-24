Carroll R. Menard, a longtime resident of Charenton, passed away peacefully at the age of 85, on Saturday, November 20, 2021, following a lengthy illness.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the church.
Funeral services will be held during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 26, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church in Charenton. Father Joel Faulk will be the celebrant for the Mass. Following the service Carroll will be laid to rest in the mausoleum in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
Born in Cade on February 4, 1936, Carroll was one of six children born to the union of Paul Menard and the former Rena Domingue.
Carroll was a veteran of the United States Army who proudly and honorably served his country and fellow man. He worked his entire career in the oil industry, retiring in 1992 from Shell Oil after 30 years of faithful and dedicated service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. A man accustomed to working even after retirement, Carroll made sure to keep busy and always had various projects going on. Not only was he a proud American but was also a proud Cajun who loved good food, loved his family and strived to live a simple life. He will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate to have known him.
Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Judy Soprano Menard; their son Toby Menard and his wife Charlotte Simpson Menard; daughter-in-law Michelle Maillet Menard; five grandchildren Sara Menard Huber and her husband Jeff, Scott Menard, Mary Elizabeth Menard, Margaret Menard and Peter Menard; three siblings, Max Menard, Flo M. Thibodeaux and Faye M. Broussard; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Troy Menard; his parents Paul Menard and Rena Domingue Menard; his brother and sister-in-law Charles and Jan Menard; his infant brother Patrick Menard; sister-in-law Vera Menard; and brother-in-law Howard Thibodeaux.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Bourque, Dylan Bourque, Jeff Huber, Scott Menard, John Thibodeaux and Ryan Thibodeaux.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the LSU Foundation for the Troy A. Menard Scholarship, 3796 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Checks should be made to LSU Foundation with Troy A. Menard Scholarship in the memo line.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Franklin Home Care, Journey Hospice, Consolata Home and especially to his many sitters and caregivers for the wonderful care given and to the many friends who visited with him throughout his illness. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
