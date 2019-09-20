A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Carroll Joseph Washington, 90, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas H. Vu, celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church Mausoleum with full Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Fletcher Funeral Home 7 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday with a Rosary to be recited at 8:30 a.m.
A native of Los Angeles, California and resident of New Iberia, he passed at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Carroll was a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church. He served in the United States Army as a Buffalo Soldier in the 24th Infantry Regiment. He took residence in Los Angeles for thirty-three years then relocated to New Iberia in 1996 where he volunteered at the Council on Aging and SMILE Community Action Agency of Iberia Parish. Lastly, he enjoyed being with his family, going to the casino and spending time with his dog, Blackie.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Clyde “Clara” Williams Washington of Los Angeles; three sons, Stanley Nelson Jones (Karen) of Fresno, California, and Reginald Joseph Washington and Ronald Mark Washington (Nidia) both of Los Angeles; one daughter, Stephanie Kim Washington of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one sister-in-law, Alta Mae Thibodeaux of Cade; special friends Tracy Cuccio, Rhonda Cuccio and Marilyn Broussard; a special niece/caregiver Nursey McNeal of New Iberia, as well as a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Avery Washington and Necie Charles; two brothers, George Alexander Sr. and Lincoln Thibodeaux; one sister, Dorothy Ozenne; one sister-in-law, Onita Jones; two nephews, Tracy Ozenne and George Alexander Jr.; one great-nephew, Chadwick August.
Active Pallbearers are Wallace Richard Ozenne, Samuel Paul August, Shawn Durall, Clarence Garrette Jr., J’Lyon Ozenne and Ulysses Rideaux.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronald Washington, Reginald Washington, Stanley Jones, Gerald Doucet, Leroy McNeal Sr., Pastor Tracy St.Julien, Travis Ozenne, Curtis Ozenne, Samuel Lewis, John Sassau, Kendrick August and Drowen Boudreaux.
Special thanks to Home Sweet Home Health Care Staff, Grace Hospice and his caregivers Connie Thompson, Shanequa Ozenne, Javonnie Keal, Jill Jefferson, Dawn August, Jamie Doucet and Dorothy Ozenne.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-33341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.