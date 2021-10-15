Carroll Johnson Oct 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Carroll Johnson, 72, of New Iberia, who died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.Boyce Community Funeral Home of Boyce is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Carroll Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Boyce Community Funeral Home New Iberia Funeral Service Arrangement Load comments iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com