Carroll J. Broussard

A celebration of life will be held for Mr. Carroll Jude Broussard, 59, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Deacon Wynard Boutte officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Edward Roman Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 8 a.m. until the time of the service, with a Rosary to be recited at 9 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 11:35 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Sandra Broussard of Broussard and Peggy B. Huval (Joseph) of New Iberia; one brother, Michael Broussard (Janice) of New Iberia; one godson, Joshua Huval of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell Broussard and Myra Auzenne Broussard.
Active pallbearers will be Joshua Huval, Pat Broussard, Simon Thibodeaux Jr., Hayward Bonin, Roy Patout and Walter Guyote.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Broussard, Joseph Huval and the Catholic High School Class of 1979.
Special thanks to the physicians, nurses and staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge for their kindness and devotion to the care of our brother. Special thanks to Metal Shark Boats and Gad Painter for their understanding during Carroll’s illnesses. Also, special thanks to Pat Broussard for being our support during this difficult time and for always being there for us.
