COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mr. Carroll Gene Boutte, 76, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, with Father Matthew Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Monday evening.
A native and lifelong resident of Coteau, Mr. Carroll passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family.
Carroll proudly served this country as a member of the United States Army. In his earlier years, Carroll worked with his father-in-law on a dairy farm and was involved in horse racing at the Bush Track and Evangeline Downs. He was the owner and operator of Boutte’s Grocery Store in Coteau. As a tireless man, Carroll also was a shrimper, DeDe’s Florist salesman and trucker.
In his spare time, he loved fishing and crabbing. He was born with a green thumb and enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden. Carroll courageously spoke his mind and fearlessly wore his San Francisco 49’ers jacket to family Saints game gatherings. Carroll was a good man and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Leonard Boutte Coteau; children Connie Elias of Youngsville, Tammy Prejean and husband Burc of Youngsville and Randall “Chase” Boutte and fiancé Tammy Bourque of Youngsville; stepson Tracy Bergeron of New Iberia; grandchildren Brandon Elias and wife Shelby of Youngsville, Brett Elias of Youngsville, Ashlan Derouen of Youngsville, Ethan Derouen of Youngsville, Emily, Bailey, Chloe and Jillian Baudoin all of Youngsville, Oliver and Wyatt Bergeron and Holden Broussard; great-grandchildren Ellie Elias, Addison Elias, Beckham Prejean and Aiden Migues; and siblings Billy Boutte of Broussard, Gail Boutte of Kaplan, Kenneth Boutte and wife Myra of Coteau and Sandra Besharat and husband Frank of Lafayette.
He was preceded in death by parents Stanley Joseph Boutte and Rita Romero Boutte; and two sons-in-law, Randy Elias and Brian Derouen.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Randall Boutte, Burc Prejean, Brandon Elias, Brett Elias, Ethan Derouen and Alphonse Breaux.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for all of their care and compassion. Carroll’s children would like to thank his wife Phyllis Boutte for her devotion, amazing care and unconditional love shown to their daddy.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.