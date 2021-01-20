Funeral services will be held for Carrol James Lopez, 76, on Friday, January 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the David Funeral Home on the Youngsville Highway with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Readers will be his granddaughters Gabrielle Williams, Hannah Choate and Kendall Williams. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Mausoleum. Visitation will be held the same day from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. His daughter Monica Choate will read Psalm 91. A Rosary will be prayed and led by Father Brian Harrington from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service.
A native of Henry, former resident of New Iberia and resident of Coteau, Carrol passed away during a hard battle with cancer on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home. Born to sharecropping parents Laz Joseph Lopez and Enella Sonnier Lopez, Carrol was reared with old-fashioned values, ethics, morals, manners and respect which he tried to instill into “The Girls.” Carrol was a soft-hearted, sentimental, generally quiet but sometimes stern looking gentle giant. His legacy will live on through his descendants as we all try, even in small ways, to make life and the world a better place to live until we all return to our heavenly home. The family feels extremely blessed to have had him in their lives and for as long as they did and looks forward to being later reunited with him. Carrol James Lopez will be missed more than words can say.
He was educated in New Iberia and graduated from what is now called South Louisiana Community College in Welding Technology. He quickly learned what hard work was, kept up that work ethic and took care of his family. He started out picking cotton as a young boy. As a teenager, he worked at Viator’s Drive Inn. After he completed his welding technology program, he worked at J & L Engineering, Hildenbrand and Voorhies Supply. He accepted a position at Diamond Crystal Salt Mine on Jefferson Island, worked his way up to Maintenance Supervisor over the huge trucks and equipment underground in the mine and stayed there many years. Then he opened his own company, Lopez Welding & Fabrication. This operated for many years until he was forced to close it due to his health.
Some of the areas he did volunteer work for over the years were as a fireman for Coteau Fire Department, Treasury Officer and other duties for Coteau Water System, an usher at Our Lady of Prompt Succor, on the Diamond Crystal Salt Mine’s Rescue Competition Team, as the Fire Chief for a time and no charge repairs for some local farmers, truck drivers, fisherman, family, friends and even the neighborhood children. In appreciation, some of them would drop off a sack of corn, okra or other vegetables, seafood or other items which he happily accepted. Hobbies and interests of his were saying an early morning Rosary, reading the newspaper, watching the news and a few other television shows, cooking and entertaining outdoors. He also enjoyed playing cards at home, feeding squirrels, raising birds, music such as Cajun, country, the oldies and a little Zydeco, crabbing or seining trips and vacations, especially to the beach. Some of his favorite sayings were “I can do it,” “We got this,” “Y’all hold on,” “Got it” and “Don’t make a wasted trip.”
Carrol loved to use his knowledge, experience, machinery, equipment, tools and other resources to help other people. Analyzing the situation, he was always able to figure out how to solve a problem which helped him repair, design and fabricate whatever was needed. He even patented a few of his inventions.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Belver Romero Lopez, of Coteau; three daughters, Jacqueline L. Kennedy and husband Sam F. Kennedy Jr. of Youngsville, Angela L. Williams of Lafayette and Monica L. Choate and husband Tim Choate of Youngsville; thirteen grandchildren, Lucinda Kennedy and husband Mohammed Al Hamlan, Samuel F. Kennedy III, all of Youngsville, Gabrielle Williams and boyfriend Joshua Peterson of Franklin, Tennessee, U.S. Marine Lance Corporal James Colton Williams of Twentynine Palms, California, and girlfriend Seeley Massey of Lafayette, Kendall Williams of Lafayette, Matalyn Choate Gotreaux and her husband Simon Gotreaux of Birmingham, Alabama, Ezra Choate, Hannah Choate, Lily Choate, Eben Choate, Phebe Choate, Levi Choate and Victoria Choate, all of Youngsville; two great-grandchildren, U.S. Navy Seaman Jace Forestier of Pensacola, Florida, and Sarra Al Hamlan of Youngsville; siblings Betty Lopez Romero, Barbara Lopez Meyers and husband Darryl Meyers and Steve Lopez and wife Terry Moore Lopez, all of New Iberia; godchildren Yvette Romero Champagne, Tiffany Broussard Brannen, Cherie LeBlanc Segura and Brooke Lopez Hebert; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death most recently by a cousin reared for years like an older brother Purvis John Picard; his beloved mother, Enella Sonnier Lopez; brother-in-law Alvin George Romero; three miscarried Choate grandchildren; dear mother-in-law, Eula Hulin Romero; beloved father Laz Joseph Lopez; twin premature sons Kevin John Lopez and Kim James Lopez; infant brother Donald Lopez; many other sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; paternal grandparents, Thomas “Tom” Lopez and Emilienne DeLahoussaye Lopez; maternal grandparents, Gedeon “Ged/Jed” Sonnier and Victorine Guillot; and numerous other loved ones.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his grandsons Ezra, Eben and Levi Choate, Colton Williams, Samuel F. Kennedy III, sons-in-law Sam F. Kennedy Jr. and Tim Choate, brother Steve Lopez, brothers-in-law Darryl Meyers, Kenneth Romero and John Anthony “A.B.” Bernard and nephew Chad LeBlanc.
Over the many years, numerous medical professionals and support staff have helped care for Carrol. The family would again like to extend their heart-felt appreciation to all of you. There are too many to list but you know who you are.
As a special thank you and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Acadiana for the excellent services provided which enabled Carrol to spend his final weeks comfortably and peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
