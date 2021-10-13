Carrie Duval Broussard Derouen, a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully Monday, October 11, 2021, at Consolata Home. At her passing, Mrs. Derouen was 96.
Carrie was born May 24, 1925, in Morgan City to the late Egbert Duval and the late Ouida Stephens Duval.
She was a homemaker who centered herself with family. She had a passion for animals, especially dogs and cared for many throughout her years. Some of her favorite pastimes were reading, sewing and taking trips to the casino with her husband and friends. Although she lived a simple life, it was a life filled with love and all things she desired, her family. She will be deeply missed and her memory will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Richard J. Broussard and his wife Cheryl; her daughter-in-law Carole Broussard; her stepdaughter Patsy Helms; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of her first marriage, Andre E. Broussard Sr.; her husband of her second marriage, Lelies “L J” Derouen; her sons Michael E. Broussard and Andre E. Broussard Jr.; her stepdaughters Terry Derouen Huval and Gail Derouen Clolinger Duncan; and her brother and sisters, Leonard Duval, Cynthia Nini and Leana Cortez.
Memorial graveside services will be held for Carrie where she will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery in Abbeville. The date and time will be announced on her memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com where family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
