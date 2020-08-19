Graveside services will be conducted for Carolyn Silverman Lewald, age 100, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Congregation Gates of Prayer Cemetery in New Iberia. Rabbi Steven Ballaban will officiate.
The graveside services will be steamed via ZOOM. Please visit the link below during the service time to participate: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86939029481?pwd=aGhlRVdOdUxYN3UxVng0UTYvVmpnUT09
You may also join in by visiting Evangeline Funeral Homes official Facebook for livestreaming of the services.: https://www.facebook.com/Evangeline-Funeral-Home-New-Iberia-163724400323778/
A native of New Orleans and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Lewald passed away in the early morning hours on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Azalea Estates Assisted Living in New Iberia.
Born on July 8, 1920, Carolyn was the eldest of four children. She was a kind and loving woman who worked hard to provide for her family and make a good life for them. She proudly owned and operated, along with her husband, Lewald’s (a specialty clothing store) in New Iberia for more than 20 years.
Carolyn enjoyed playing bridge and was very good at it, achieving life master rank. She belonged to many bridge clubs and especially enjoyed playing with her good friend, Jo Wormser. Carolyn was a member and past president of Congregation Gates of Prayer Temple and the Temple Sisterhood in New Iberia, which was co-founded by her great-grandfather.
Carolyn was a past queen of the Mystic Krewe of Iberians, a 75-year member of her Fortnightly Club, a friend and supporter of the Shadows-on-the-Teche. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend and will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son, Alfred B. Lewald (Jo Carroll), sister, Jaclyn S. Berlinsky; grandchildren, Aleece Way (Kevin), Carol Ann Lewald, Andrew B. Lewald (Sarah), Gina Lewald-Fass (Johnathon), Keli Carver Simoneaux (Jared), Steven Wallace (Linda), and Heather Wallace (John); and eight great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Heyman Lewald; daughter, Susan Carver; grandchild, Robert Lewald; parents, Dr. Daniel and Hermina Silverman; and siblings, Daniel N. Silverman Jr. and Lise Blumenfeld.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Way, Jared Simoneaux, Connor Way, Tristan Simoneaux, Dan Silverman III, David Silverman, Billy Gesser and Joel Wallins.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Lahasky and Wormser families.
The family of Mrs. Lewald would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana; the staff of Azalea Estates, especially to Chris and Robin; to Home Instead and their dedicated staff; and to Carolyn’s special companions, Dina Champagne, Jennifer Locket, Tanya Frantz, Leah Lahasky and Carla Wormser.
In recognition to all of the members of Congregation Gates of Prayer for always being there for Mrs. Lewald and anything she may have needed, the family would like to give their heartfelt thanks.
You reminded her every day that she was loved. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Gates of Prayer Synagogue, 1620 Elm St., New Iberia, LA 70560, 364-1218.
