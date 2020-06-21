Funeral services were held for Mrs. Carolyn R. Rentrop, 79, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia with Pastor Paul Neel officiating.
Interment followed at Franklin Cemetery.
Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of New Iberia on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Franklin and resident of Lafayette, Ms. Carolyn passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Ms. Carolyn enjoyed traveling, dancing, socializing and attending LSU games. She was quite talented and artistic in the mosaic arts. She also had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her flower garden. She was a member of the Berwick Garden Club. As a Christian woman, she enjoyed attending church, going on Pilgrimages and also traveling to the Holy Land. Above all she was a proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and loved spending time with her family. Ms. Carolyn was a wonderful woman, who never met a stranger and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Errol Junca and wife Ann of Charenton, Rene Junca and wife Penny of Glencoe, Hugh Junca III and wife Teri of New Iberia and Monique Junca Dugas of Lafayette; grandchildren Nicholas Junca and fiancé Lisa, Allison Junca, Derek Junca, Emily Junca Deters and husband Jace, Cody Junca, Kelly Chanthavonsky and husband Erick, Maegan Junca and fiancé Joel, Aylece Dugas and fiancé Trey, Heather Bourque and fiancé Dustin, Candice Marcel and fiancé Matt, Chris Brossett and Kirstin Bobbitt and husband Levi; great-grandchildren Bella LeBlanc, Emersyn Demette, Dustin Junca, Brailyn Dowdy and Maxon Chanthavonsky; sister Linda Rose Abbott and husband Larry of Covington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Rentrop, formerly of Berwick; parents, Marion Crawford Rose and Alice Thibodeaux Rose; and brother David Rose.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Errol Junca, Rene Junca, Hugh Junca III, Derek Junca, Eric Chanthavonsky, Cody Junca, Joel Demette and Trey LeBlanc. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jace Deters, Nicholas Junca and Hugh Junca II.
The family would like to thank their mother’s caregivers Debbie, Michelle and Penny, Amedisys Home Health and Hospice of Acadiana, especially nurse Lacy for their care and compassion.
