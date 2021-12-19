BAYOU PORTAGE — A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Carolyn Marie Bourque, 70, a native of Loreauville and resident of Bayou Portage, Mrs. Bourque passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Carolyn enjoyed making friends, helping others, going to church and caring for her horses. She was very creative and always working on a project. Whether it be painting, making ceramics, sewing or decorating, she had a talent for them all. She also dedicated her life to children, working as an in-home baby sitter for many years and serving as a grandmother figure to many regardless of who they may be.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years Charles Bourque; sister-in-law Lisa Verret; daughter Crystal Sonnier (E.J.); sons Ray Daigle (Frances) and Randy Bourque (Ashley); stepchildren Angel Boutte (L.J.) Patty Sibille (Doug), Charlene Floris (Clay) and Tammy Bourque; grandchildren Brooke Olivier, Lilly Sonnier, Brittanie Daigle, Bryson Daigle, Ashley Bertrand, Layke Bourque and Sydnie Bourque; great-grandchildren Trey Daigle, Aubree Bertrand, Claire Breaux and Vincent Olivier; 14 step grandchildren; 25 step great-grandchildren; and five step great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burl and Lilly Horton Verret; her brother Clayton Verret; her stepchildren Daniel Bourque and Baby Boy Bourque; and two step-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Carolyn wished to send a special thanks to Monroe and Irene Horton for always being there to help and support in any way possible and to Kaidey Duplechain for caring for her and being there for her through hard times. Also, a special thanks to Traditions Hospice and MD Anderson for taking great care of her.