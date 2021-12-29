Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Carolyn Keel Cypel, 75, at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will resume on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cypel passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Ms. Carol was the co-owner of J & C Machine and worked alongside her husband Joe for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Cypel of New Iberia; children John Jr., Greg, Brian and Brandy; grandchildren Candie, Broc, Cory, Zane, Summer and Adam; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Luke, Thomas and Azalea; and three siblings, Pam, Judy and Michael.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Goldwin Keel and Audrey Lane Keel Mannina; and brothers Billy Keel and Donald Keel.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brian, Greg, Clint, Adam, Kenny and Rodney.