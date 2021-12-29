Carolyn Keel Cypel

Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Carolyn Keel Cypel, 75, at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, at the David Funeral Home Chapel, with Fr. Keith Landry officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Visitation will resume on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cypel passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Carol was the co-owner of J & C Machine and worked alongside her husband Joe for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Joseph Cypel of New Iberia; children John Jr., Greg, Brian and Brandy; grandchildren Candie, Broc, Cory, Zane, Summer and Adam; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Luke, Thomas and Azalea; and three siblings, Pam, Judy and Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Goldwin Keel and Audrey Lane Keel Mannina; and brothers Billy Keel and Donald Keel.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brian, Greg, Clint, Adam, Kenny and Rodney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bob and Brady.

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.

