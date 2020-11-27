A home-going celebration of life will be held for Ms. Carolyn Kately, 64, at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A public visitation will be held on Saturday at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her residence.
Carolyn accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age and was baptized at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church by Rev. Cyrus Victor Jackson. She was a faithful member of the church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes for many years. Carolyn attended public schools in Iberia Parish, having graduated from New Iberia Senior High School in 1974. She then continued her education at Grambling State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education in 1979. She then furthered her education and received a Master of Arts degree in Counselor Education in May 2004. Carolyn taught at several schools in Iberia Parish which included Park Elementary, Hopkins Elementary and Live Oak Elementary School. She retired from Jeanerette Elementary School.
She leaves to cherish her memory, one brother, Ronald Porter of New Iberia; two godchildren, Jovon McGee of Houston and Ma’Kyla J. Robert of New Iberia; a dear friend, Doris D. Robert of New Iberia; a dear cousin, Dinah Decloues of Beaumont, Texas; and a host of other relatives, cousins, her church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Easter Mae Kately; father, Cyril Dale Byrd; and her sister Otyce Byrd.
Active pallbearers will be Ronald Porter, Reginald Porter, Gregory Harry, Nelson Vitatoe, Elroy Reaux and Donald Marks.
Honorary pallbearers will be New Iberia Senior High Class of 1974, Orien Barideaux, Ronald Wayne Young, Ronnie Hill and Leonard Brown.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.