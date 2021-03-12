Carolyn Julaine Batiste Jack, 80, a resident and native of Jeanerette, passed away peacefully at 4:05 p. m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Center in Lafayette.
A public walk through visitation will be observed from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1405 Annie Moore Drive, Jeanerette, LA 70544.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
A private celebration of life service, celebrating the life of Ms. Carolyn B. Jack, will be held with Pastor Darrell W. Briggs Sr. officiating the services. Burial will follow the funeral services in the Rising Sun Cemetery in Jeanerette. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook page at 9 a.m. on Saturday March 13, 2021.
Carolyn leaves in God’s care those who cherish her memory and celebrate her life which include her children Gisele Jack and Ferron Jack; an awesome brother, Artia Hypolite; a sister-in-law, Bernice Hypolite; grandchildren Tremell Jack and wife Kernetha, Tremaine Jack Louis and husband Donald Louis Jr., Trevor Jack, Firenza Alexander Sr., Travis Alexander, Zita Joseph, Chaunecey Gage, Italy Jack and Xaria August; great-grandchildren Tre’Kiah Bartley, Tylan Chevalier, Donald Louis III, Tremell Jr., Kendyl and Kendys Jack, Jalen Cormier Jr., Faith Firenza Jr. and Feryn Alexander and Karson Louis; nieces Raquel Mitchell, Jerusha Hypolite, Wendy and Nicole Batiste; nephews Richmond Batiste, Wesley and Dexter Hypolite, Terry Thompson and Je’Shari and Gavain Hypolie; a special bonus daughter CaSandra Bottley; bonus grandsons Alvin Peters, Dr. Jarrod Bottley and R. DeMale Bowden Jr.; her sorors of Iota Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; members of the Tri-Parish Gospel Ensemble and New Acadiana Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America; and a host of other relatives, friends and many students she taught over the years.
Carolyn now rests in sweet peace until the return of Jesus Christ with those who preceded her in death which include her parents, Georgia Mae Duchane Hypolite and Leslie Hypolite Sr. and Eugene Batiste; two brothers, Richmond Batiste and Reverend Leslie Hypolite Jr.; and one sister, Vanessa Dale Hypolite.
