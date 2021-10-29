Homegoing celebration services for Carolyn Ann Boloney Jones Lively, 71 and Terrance Dwayne Jones, 56, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Light House Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St., New Iberia, LA., Rev. Allen Randle Sr., Pastor. Pastor Zack Mitchell will officiate the services. They will be laid to rest in St. Edward Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.
Carolyn was born on October 5, 1950, to the union of the late Edmond and Melba Simpson Baloney in New Iberia. She was married to the late Junius Jones Sr. She was self-employed as a child-care provider. She was also a faithful member of Word Of Hope Church.
Carolyn peacefully transition to eternal life on Thursday, October 28, 2021, in New Iberia.
Family members left to celebrate Carolyn and Terrance’s lives and memories include the following — three daughter/sisters, Tammy (Keith) Walker of Baytown, Texas, Crystal Jones and Erickia Jacob, both of New Iberia; grandchildren/nieces and nephews, Alarie Jones, Quin’c’ Jones, Shanell’ (Adrian) Jones, Ricky Latigue Jr., Darolyn Bowie, Jacavion and Darecia Bluett and (Terrance’s daughter); great-grandchildren/great-nieces and great-nephews, Adraya Jones, Rylen Latigue, Carli Bradley and Ariyah Jones; siblings of Carolyn and aunts and uncles of Terrance, Joseph Boloney Sr., Maxine Moses and Marcella Castillo; and many other relatives and friends who loved them dearly.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by three children, Junius Jones Jr., Anisa Jones and Terrance Jones; a grandson/nephew LaShon-Lashay Johnson; and two sisters, Rose Francis and Cecilia Dugas.
Terrance was born on September 29, 1965, to the union of the Carolyn Boloney Jones and the late Junius Jones Sr. in New Iberia. For the last several years he was a resident of Baytown, Texas.
In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by two siblings and a nephew. Terrance suddenly passed from this earthly life on October 20, 2021, at his home in Baytown, Texas.